Construction of two new bridges in Starke to begin next week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction of two bridges in Starke is set to begin next week.

The State Department of Transportation is demolishing both north and southbound Alligator Creek bridges over US Highway 301. Work will start Monday on the $3.5 million project.

Traffic on US Highway 301 will be reduced to two lanes, and north and southbound traffic will be shifted to one bridge as the other is rebuilt.

