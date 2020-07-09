COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Alachua County is continuing to rise.

Paul Myers, an Administrator for the Alachua County Health Department, said this is a result of more people get tested. He said with an increase in testing; it is taking longer to get the results.

“Our lab turn around time has gone from 24 to 72 hours,” said Myers. “Now, we are looking at 7,8,9 days, and so I just want the public to be aware of that. I’m just trying to manage expectations.”

Myers said if someone test positive for the virus more than once, they will only count towards a counties total once.

”What we are learning about this disease is that you can test positive for several months,” said Myers. “This test is so sensitive that you’ll test positive multiple times even though you’re not infectious. You’re not infectious 14 days after that first test.”

He said one thing that is important to understand, according to the health department, is the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 includes those who are in the hospital specifically for the virus and those who also have other issues.

Myers said local hospitals have been able to manage their bed availability as numbers go up.

