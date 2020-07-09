Advertisement

COVID-19 forces changes at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The pandemic has forced the Alachua County Sheriff's Office to change some of their practices.

The department is now using alternative methods to handle certain calls for help.

Art forgery, a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, said cases such as property damage or stolen license plates now may be handled using different platforms.

"With the onset of the pandemic, a lot of those calls are now being handled over the phone or not in person in other ways. Maybe through email, non-person ways, zoom interviews, different things like that. That was probably one of the first steps we took is limiting our exposure," said Forgey.

Forgey said the department will look at every call to see if they can handle it using an alternative method.

He said those deputies still making contact with the community are equipped with PPE for themselves. In addition, he said every deputy is issues cleaning supplies to keep their equipment sanitized, and they are following CDC guidelines.

“One of the big things that we’ve done is hand sanitizer. They are all issued hand sanitizer,” said Forgey. “They are all issued a spray bottle of a chemical that will kill any type of infection. They can disinfect not only their hands but their vehicle and any instruments that they may use in the conducting of their daily business.”

