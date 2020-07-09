Duke Energy reports record 4,000 scam attempts on customers during June

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy reported a record number of scam attempts on their customers in the month of June.

Duke officials say scammers tried to use the pandemic to their benefit. More than 4,000 scams were reported in June across the company. Scams included asking to confirm personal data to send refund checks and asking for a payment of an unpaid bill via prepaid debit card.

If you are unsure if you are receiving a fraudulent call, hang up and call Duke, their number is listed on your utility bill and can be found online.

