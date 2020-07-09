Advertisement

FDOT to hold public task force meeting discussing Northern Turnpike Connector

People have another chance to weigh in on the northern turnpike connector project.
People have another chance to weigh in on the northern turnpike connector project.(WCJB)
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People have another chance to weigh in on the northern turnpike connector project.

FDOT will be hosting its 8th task force meeting on the project starting at 10 am Thursday morning and running to 4 pm. The connector would connect an existing toll road in Citrus county with the Georgia state line.

People can attend in-person at the Hilton Ocala, virtually by email, or in a public comment starting at 4:30 pm. A link to the event page can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Alachua County Pets: Cecil, Maddie and Carmen

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Let’s take a look at some “adorable,” “adoptable” animals from Alachua county looking for their new loving homes.

Local

Virtual meeting scheduled Thursday for discussion of JJ Finley Elementary name change

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Walker Thomas
The second of two meetings is set for Thursday on finding a new name for the school previously known as JJ Finley Elementary.

News

Duke Energy reports record 4,000 scam attempts on customers during June

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Duke Energy reported a record number of scam attempts on their customers in the month of June.

Local

Construction of two new bridges in Starke to begin next week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Construction of two bridges in Starke is set to begin next week.

Latest News

Local

Levy County deputies search for runaway teens who stole a truck

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Walker Thomas
Levy County deputies are looking for teens who they say ran away from their homes and stole a truck.

News

Alachua County School Board members discuss reopening schools for more than seven hours

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Hundreds of people tuned into the virtual school board workshop meeting ahead of the anticipated August start date in Alachua County.

News

Picture goes viral of Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with a homeless man

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A viral picture was taken in north central Florida of a deputy’s kind gesture.

News

Gainesville kicks off Census-A-Thon

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With nearly 40% of U.S. households yet to complete the 2020 census, local community partners are teaming up to increase participation by holding a virtual three-day Census-A-Thon.

Local

Woman with dementia gets surprise ‘she will never forget’

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
After ten years of suffering from dementia, a Gainesville woman gets the surprise of her life that her children say she may never forget.

News

Levy County set to distribute CARES Act funding

Updated: 12 hours ago
The first round of funding will be nearly 2 million dollars given to businesses on a first-come-first-serve basis. The rest of the money has yet to be allocated.