FDOT to hold public task force meeting discussing Northern Turnpike Connector

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People have another chance to weigh in on the northern turnpike connector project.

FDOT will be hosting its 8th task force meeting on the project starting at 10 am Thursday morning and running to 4 pm. The connector would connect an existing toll road in Citrus county with the Georgia state line.

People can attend in-person at the Hilton Ocala, virtually by email, or in a public comment starting at 4:30 pm. A link to the event page can be found here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.