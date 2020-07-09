Associated Press Florida Daybook for Thursday, Jul. 09.

Thursday, Jul. 09 - Friday, Jul. 10 ASCA Annual Conference and Expo - Ambulatory Surgery Center Association Annual Conference and Expo * Rescheduled from May and held virtually due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Weblinks: http://ascassociation.org/, https://twitter.com/ASCAssociation

Contacts: Kay Tucker, ASCA media, ktucker@ascassociation.org, 1 703 636 0491

CORPORATE DATA

Thursday, Jul. 09 Lennar Corp - A Share: Q3 2020 Ex-dividend date

Weblinks: http://investors.lennar.com/events-and-presentations, https://twitter.com/Lennar

Contacts: Marshall Ames, Lennar Corp Press, marshall.ames@lennar.com, 1 800 741 4663

Friday, Jul. 10 President Trump visits Florida for briefing on drug trafficking from South America - President Donald Trump visits U.S. Southern Command in Doral, FL, to get a briefing on drug trafficking from South America. He is also expected to hold a political fundraiser in Hillsboro Beach, FL

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Trump arrives in Florida at Miami International Airport, 2100 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami (1:35 PM EDT). Please register for media credential by 12:00 PM EDT, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable. Credentials and logistics will be emailed to approved media the day prior to the President's arrival

CORPORATE DATA

Friday, Jul. 10 10:00 AM Business Update Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=140690&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/CarnivalCruise

Contacts: Beth Roberts, Carnival Corp Investor Relations (US), 1 305 406 5539

Saturday, Jul. 11 Walt Disney World theme parks begins phased reopening after coronavirus closure - Walt Disney World theme parks begin a phased reopening, having been closed since March as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen today, pending approval from govt officials, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on 15 Jul

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/, https://twitter.com/WaltDisneyWorld

Contacts: Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 1 407 566 6397