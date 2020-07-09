Advertisement

Florida Forest Service restricts state forest access

The rise in COVID-19 cases has the Florida Forest Service restricting access to areas of state forests, again.
By Walker Thomas
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 5:17 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The rise in COVID-19 cases has the Florida Forest Service restricting access to areas of state forests, again.

The group recreation areas were supposed to reopen this Friday, but now those and other select areas will remain closed until further notice. All reservations through the end of August will be refunded, and no new reservations will be accepted.

