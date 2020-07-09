Florida Forest Service restricts state forest access

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The rise in COVID-19 cases has the Florida Forest Service restricting access to areas of state forests, again.

The group recreation areas were supposed to reopen this Friday, but now those and other select areas will remain closed until further notice. All reservations through the end of August will be refunded, and no new reservations will be accepted.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.