Free COVID-19 testing options in North Central Florida
Free COVID-19 testing locations by county.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across North Central Florida, more people are looking to find free testing.
Here’s a list of free COVID-19 testing locations by county:
Levy County
Thursday, July 9th from 9 am to 12 pm
Holy Family Catholic Church
17353 NE Highway 27, Williston FL 32696
Every Monday through Friday at 9:30 am
Florida Department of Health in Levy County
66 West Main Street, Bronson, FL 32621
For more information, call (352) 486-5300.
Marion County
Every Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm by appointment
Department of Health in Marion County
1801 SE 32nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 352-644-2590.
Columbia County
Thursday, July 9th 9 am to 11 am
Hamilton County Health Dept.,
209 SE Central Ave, Jasper, FL
Saturday, July 11th 9 am to 11 am
Wilson Park
232 NE Hillsboro Street, Lake City, FL
For more information, call (386) 397-6676.
Union County
Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm
Union County Health Department
495 E Main St, Lake Butler, FL 32054
Every Wednesday from 9 am to 12 pm
Union County Fire Station 1
300 SW 6th Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054
For more information, call (386) 496-3211.
Bradford County
Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm
Bradford County Fairgrounds
2300 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL 32091
Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm
Bradford County Health Department
1801 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL 32091
For more information, call 904-964-7732.
Dixie County
Every Monday through Friday 9 am to 9:30 am
Florida Department of Health in Dixie County
149 NE 241st Street, Cross City, FL 32628
Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9 am to 11:30 am
Royal Temple Church of God in Christ
151 NE 224 Avenue Cross City, FL 32628
For more information, call (352) 498 -1360.
Suwannee County
Tuesday, July 14th from 11 am to 7 pm
Suwannee County Fairgrounds
1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064
Tuesday, July 21st from 9 am to 3 pm
Suwannee County Fairgrounds
1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064
Tuesday, July 28th from 11 am to 7 pm
Suwannee County Fairgrounds
1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064
For more information, call (386) 326-3200.
Alachua County
For more information, call (352) 334-7900.
Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.