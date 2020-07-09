Free COVID-19 testing options in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across North Central Florida, more people are looking to find free testing.

Here’s a list of free COVID-19 testing locations by county:

Levy County

Thursday, July 9th from 9 am to 12 pm

Holy Family Catholic Church

17353 NE Highway 27, Williston FL 32696

Every Monday through Friday at 9:30 am

Florida Department of Health in Levy County

66 West Main Street, Bronson, FL 32621

For more information, call (352) 486-5300.

Marion County

Every Monday through Friday, 9am to 5pm by appointment

Department of Health in Marion County

1801 SE 32nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 352-644-2590.

Columbia County

Thursday, July 9th 9 am to 11 am

Hamilton County Health Dept.,

209 SE Central Ave, Jasper, FL

Saturday, July 11th 9 am to 11 am

Wilson Park

232 NE Hillsboro Street, Lake City, FL

For more information, call (386) 397-6676.

Union County

Every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm

Union County Health Department

495 E Main St, Lake Butler, FL 32054

Every Wednesday from 9 am to 12 pm

Union County Fire Station 1

300 SW 6th Ave, Lake Butler, FL 32054

For more information, call (386) 496-3211.

Bradford County

Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 am to 12 pm

Bradford County Fairgrounds

2300 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL 32091

Every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9 am to 12 pm

Bradford County Health Department

1801 N Temple Ave, Starke, FL 32091

For more information, call 904-964-7732.

Dixie County

Every Monday through Friday 9 am to 9:30 am

Florida Department of Health in Dixie County

149 NE 241st Street, Cross City, FL 32628

Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 9 am to 11:30 am

Royal Temple Church of God in Christ

151 NE 224 Avenue Cross City, FL 32628

For more information, call (352) 498 -1360.

Suwannee County

Tuesday, July 14th from 11 am to 7 pm

Suwannee County Fairgrounds

1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Tuesday, July 21st from 9 am to 3 pm

Suwannee County Fairgrounds

1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Tuesday, July 28th from 11 am to 7 pm

Suwannee County Fairgrounds

1302 11th St SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

For more information, call (386) 326-3200.

Alachua County

For more information, call (352) 334-7900.

