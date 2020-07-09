Help Coming to Rural Food Banks

(WCJB) - Help is coming to food banks in rural counties thanks to a $100,000 grant made available by the Department of Agriculture.

The money to fund the program was donated by Walmart and will support operational and infrastructure improvements at rural food banks, which often don’t receive the same level of federal assistance as food banks in more urban communities.

Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said the program will utilize help from small farms in the state and also work with Living Healthy Florida to provide nutritional education to those receiving assistance.

“So this is a win, win, win for the State of Florida and for our citizens. Being able to have this partnership connecting our small farmers, connecting them to our communities and teaching them all why it’s so important to have a healthy nutritional lifestyle,” said Fried.

Counties slated to benefit from the program include Flagler, Highlands, Levy, Putnam, Walton and Palm Beach.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.