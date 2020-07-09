Levy County deputies search for runaway teens who stole a truck

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County deputies are looking for teens who they say ran away from their homes and stole a truck.

Deputies say 14-year-olds Tristin Rector and Hunter Vance may be on the way to Polk County in a truck stolen from the city of Williston. The truck is a 2014 silver Ford F-250,

Tristin and Hunter have been missing since Wednesday night.

