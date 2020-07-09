Advertisement

Levy County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing in Williston

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - More mobile testing for COVID-19 today—this time in Levy County.

The Levy County Health Department hosted a free COVID-19 testing at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston.

More than 100 people got tested, including parishioners, residents, and anyone living in the surrounding area.

"I think everybody is doing their duty to try to stem the flow of this pandemic," said Mark Johnson, the Levy County Health Department planner. "The people are so great here in Levy County. We just wanted to see the cooperation and the participation in the program that we're providing."

The Levy County Health Department in Bronson also offers testing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. every day with the exception of days when health practitioners are offering tests in cities in the county.

There will be another COVID-19 testing next Friday, July 17 in Williston at the Greater Rock Hill Baptist Church starting at 9 a.m.

