Marion County man arrested after standoff with deputies

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - Shots were fired in a standoff between a man and Marion County deputies Thursday morning.

A 911 caller reported a man was threatening a family and firing a gun at a home near the Ocala International Airport on SW 17th Place. When deputies arrived, the man was outside and they say he fired his gun into the air before going back inside the house.

After several hours of negotiations, he finally surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault.

