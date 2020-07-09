Marion County School Board welcomes first ever appointed Superintendent

MARION CO., Fla. (WCJB) - The School Board of Marion County has been seeing a lot of firsts recently, including welcoming the district’s very first appointed superintendent.

A measure by the School Board was approved by voters last year to appoint future superintendents, so for the first time in the district’s 151 year history, an appointed superintendent has taken the helm.

Superintendent Diane Gullett was appointed by the school board in April and she officially began working in the position on July 1.

“I am very pleased to be here. I’m excited to be the superintendent and know that’s it’s a very unique opportunity for the community because I am the first appointed and I’m just proud to be here and looking forward to working with not only staff and our families but our students,” Gullett said.

For now her main focus is safely re-opening schools on August 10th.

The school board unanimously approved a re-opening plan this week, offering parents and students two options, which they much choose between by next Wednesday. Read more about these options on on the MCPS website.

Gullet said safety is a primary concern especially for students coming back to campus next month.

“The traditional is where we’re focusing a lot of attention and making sure with transportation that we’re prepared for them to come back to campus,” Gullett added.

Gullet has 30 years of public education experience, serving at schools in Las Vegas and Orlando. The Marion County appointment is her first superintendent position.

She replaced former Superintendent Heidi Maier, who resigned early to ‘foster a smoother transition’ process. Maier was elected to the position in 2016. Her term would have run through mid-November.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.