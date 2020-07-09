Advertisement

Picture goes viral of Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with a homeless man

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A viral picture was taken in north central Florida of a deputy’s kind gesture.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy—who is also a shift supervisor, Corporal Shane Foote, was eating lunch with a homeless man in Lake City.

His kind actions went viral after a photo was taken by Brownie Lyons last week on July 2.

The photo was shared on multiple Facebook groups and it was sent to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

“My husband and I were at a drive thru near the place the officer stopped,” Lyons said. “He pulled over and opened his back door and was getting something out of the back seat. It turned out to be the chair he’s sitting in. We were wondering if he was going to talk to the guy about being on the street but when we pulled out, he had set up the food and was sitting down with him eating.”

Lyons said she wanted to show people doing good things without recognition.

“I actually took this picture while my husband was driving by,” Lyons said. “I do not know the officer, and personally it doesn’t matter if he’s in law enforcement or not. I wanted to show that there are people who do good things and not always for recognition.”

Lyons recalled her son acknowledging Foote for his actions.

“Once I posted the picture, my son tagged the officer because they went to school together and my son said, ‘That’s Shane all day everyday!’” Lyons said. “I also noticed other people who know him personally commenting about what a great guy he is. I think our community in Lake City has a lot of good officers including Florida Highway Patrol, and I have personally witnessed this but unable to capture it until that day.”

Lyons said she would have taken the picture no matter who it was.

“After I took the picture, I posted it as a feel good moment,” Lyons said. “So many times officers, paramedics, EMTs, and nurses like myself do a lot of good things according to our hearts to serve not for anything else. It takes very little effort to show kindness. I try very hard every day no matter how I’m treated. A kind word or gesture goes a long way.”

The Columbia County Sheriff Office said Foote’s example serves as a great reminder that we are all in this together.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gainesville kicks off Census-A-Thon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With nearly 40% of U.S. households yet to complete the 2020 census, local community partners are teaming up to increase participation by holding a virtual three-day Census-A-Thon.

News

Levy County set to distribute CARES Act funding

Updated: 5 hours ago
The first round of funding will be nearly 2 million dollars given to businesses on a first-come-first-serve basis. The rest of the money has yet to be allocated.

News

Ocala City Council finalizes contract for new city manager

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The council agreed to pay a little more than two hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars and the contract can be renewed in two-year terms.

News

Belleview teen gets another chance at a normal life

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
Finally after close to 500 trips to the hospital for dialysis, and other doctors appointments, Cole Tumey can finally start to live life as a teenager.

Latest News

News

University of Florida working to help international students remain stateside

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
In a statement released Wednesday, Senior Academic Affairs Vice President Joe Glover said international students should have “Sufficient in-classroom coursework to continue to maintain a legal presence”.

News

We’re Open: Floral Expressions Florist

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
With COVID-19 canceling weddings, proms, and graduations, flower shops in NCFL are adapting to stay in business.

News

Alachua County School Board to meet and discuss fall reopening plan

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
The board said they want to receive feedback on the draft plan and answer the questions of students, staff and parents.

Adopt A Pet

Marion County Pets: Diamond, Hercules, and Oreo

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

News

Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies issue bounty on illegal guns

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

The USDA awards $100K to Gainesville agricultural program

Updated: 19 hours ago