Picture goes viral of Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy eating lunch with a homeless man

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A viral picture was taken in north central Florida of a deputy’s kind gesture.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputy—who is also a shift supervisor, Corporal Shane Foote, was eating lunch with a homeless man in Lake City.

His kind actions went viral after a photo was taken by Brownie Lyons last week on July 2.

The photo was shared on multiple Facebook groups and it was sent to the Columbia County Sheriff’s office.

“My husband and I were at a drive thru near the place the officer stopped,” Lyons said. “He pulled over and opened his back door and was getting something out of the back seat. It turned out to be the chair he’s sitting in. We were wondering if he was going to talk to the guy about being on the street but when we pulled out, he had set up the food and was sitting down with him eating.”

Lyons said she wanted to show people doing good things without recognition.

“I actually took this picture while my husband was driving by,” Lyons said. “I do not know the officer, and personally it doesn’t matter if he’s in law enforcement or not. I wanted to show that there are people who do good things and not always for recognition.”

Lyons recalled her son acknowledging Foote for his actions.

“Once I posted the picture, my son tagged the officer because they went to school together and my son said, ‘That’s Shane all day everyday!’” Lyons said. “I also noticed other people who know him personally commenting about what a great guy he is. I think our community in Lake City has a lot of good officers including Florida Highway Patrol, and I have personally witnessed this but unable to capture it until that day.”

Lyons said she would have taken the picture no matter who it was.

“After I took the picture, I posted it as a feel good moment,” Lyons said. “So many times officers, paramedics, EMTs, and nurses like myself do a lot of good things according to our hearts to serve not for anything else. It takes very little effort to show kindness. I try very hard every day no matter how I’m treated. A kind word or gesture goes a long way.”

The Columbia County Sheriff Office said Foote’s example serves as a great reminder that we are all in this together.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.