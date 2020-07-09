Advertisement

Researchers seeking out volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - If you want to volunteer to take the COVID-19 vaccine before it is widely available, a new website has launched to help you with that.

The site called https://www.coronaviruspreventionnetwork.org/ went live Wednesday and it provides information on all the clinical trials in the United States.

Researchers are looking to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers.

Anyone interested in joining a vaccine clinical study can fill out a quick questionnaire. After registering, if you qualify, your information will be sent to the study site closest to you.

People who don’t get out much, and who wear a mask when they do leave home would not necessarily make the best study subjects.

Scientists want to test the effectiveness of the vaccine which is hard to judge if the participant hasn’t been exposed to covid-19.

The website will handle registration for the four large vaccine studies expected to start this summer and fall and any others that follow.

