UF Football sets home and home series with NC State

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida football program continues to be aggressive in non-conference scheduling, arranging a home and home series with the NC State Wolfpack. Florida will visit Raleigh during the 2026 season and serve as host in 2032.

The two programs do have a history, although much of it is in the distant past. The last matchup between the two schools took place on New Year’s Eve at the 1992 Gator Bowl, where Florida earned a 27-10 victory in Jacksonville. Overall, the two schools have met 14 times, with Florida owning a 9-4-1 edge.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin has also added future Power Five non-league opponents such as Texas, Utah, Colorado, Cal, and Arizona State for seasons spanning 2022 to 2031. Florida will also meet Miami twice in the next six seasons and face Florida State annually.

