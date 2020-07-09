Advertisement

UF Football sets home and home series with NC State

Gators to visit Raleigh in 2026, host Wolfpack in 2032
Florida schedules home and home with NC State
Florida schedules home and home with NC State(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The University of Florida football program continues to be aggressive in non-conference scheduling, arranging a home and home series with the NC State Wolfpack. Florida will visit Raleigh during the 2026 season and serve as host in 2032.

The two programs do have a history, although much of it is in the distant past. The last matchup between the two schools took place on New Year’s Eve at the 1992 Gator Bowl, where Florida earned a 27-10 victory in Jacksonville. Overall, the two schools have met 14 times, with Florida owning a 9-4-1 edge.

UF Athletic Director Scott Stricklin has also added future Power Five non-league opponents such as Texas, Utah, Colorado, Cal, and Arizona State for seasons spanning 2022 to 2031. Florida will also meet Miami twice in the next six seasons and face Florida State annually.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tre Mann returns to UF for sophomore season

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT
Tre Mann's return adds depth to Gator backcourt

Sports

Gainesville thrower hammers competition

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
Luke Witte went from novice to top-level recruit in one short year throwing the hammer

Sports

Senior Salute: Asherah Collins

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT
Hearing that your high school athletic season is canceled is tough. And not being able to defend your state title? That's harder. That was the case for Columbia track and field senior standout Asherah Collins. But, she's still determined to be a champion.

Sports

Chiefland Indians Football prepares for season

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT
|
By Cierra Clark
The Chiefland Indians football team is adjusting to a new normal.

Latest News

National

NHL, NHLPA agree on protocols to resume season

Updated: Jul. 6, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
|
By STEPHEN WHYNO
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on protocols to resume the season but are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement.

Sports

FHSAA looks at possibility of delaying fall sports

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
The FHSAA Task Force has its hands full when determining a model for reopening high school athletics.

Sports

UF and Williston product Austin Langworthy signs with Detroit Tigers

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:43 PM EDT
Florida Gator outfielder Austin Langworthy will not take advantage of the NCAA's restored eligibility and sign a pro contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Sports

Jack Of All Trades Dean commits to college

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT
Athletes dream of playing a sport in college. Bronson's Braden Dean gets to play two.

Sports

Senior Salute: Trenton Softball

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
The Trenton Tigers won a state title in 2019, and although the pandemic ended their season early. The Tigers will go down in history.

Sports

Panthers on the prowl during summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:17 PM EDT
Newberry volleyball preps for season