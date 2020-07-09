Advertisement

UF International Students must take at least one on-campus or face possible deportation

By Landon Harrar
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s always been a federal mandate that international students have to physically attend at least one class on their schedule to stay in the country but it was changed in the spring because of the pandemic.

UF’s Dean of the International Center Leonardo Villalon explained, “Students who were already in the United States, who were already here could continue to study in whatever format universities offered courses. Now the requirements are that students will have to have at least one course that requires physical presence.

There are 5000 international students who attend UF that this change will affect directly. Villalon says he is confident they can find a way to adjust coursework so every international student can keep their student visa and stay in the country.

This means classes set to be only online will now need to offer a few sections with an in-person component.

“What we’re generally trying to do is within their degree programs we offer a section that offers that component. Classes can be taught multiple times in multiple formats so we’ll ensure that at least one section for the class in which international students can enroll will meet the necessary minimum.” Villalon said.

Villalon says they’ve been flooded with calls from students concerned about deportation since the news broke on Monday, and while it’s true deportation is a possibility at UF they’re doing everything they can to make sure it won’t be a reality. “We want people to know and there’s a lot of headlines saying students may be forced to leave the United States. They may have to leave if we don’t meet the requirements but we’re working hard to make sure they do meet the requirements here at UF.”

International students will be given priority when signing up for the class sections with an in-person component because due to social distancing they must be careful with how many students can be in a room at once.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Lake City family offers $2,000 reward for missing dog

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The Lake City family noticed their dog was missing on July 4th and believe someone may have taken him, offering a $2,000 reward for his return.

News

Owner of world’s smallest dog sues UF’s Small Animal Hospital

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The owner of the world's smallest dog is suing the University of Florida's Small Animal Hospital for the death of her pet.

News

Levy County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing in Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Levy County Health Department hosted a free COVID-19 testing at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston.

News

Alachua County Jail sees new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff's office says one additional inmate, and one additional contract employee, tested positive for the COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Researchers seeking out volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you want to be part of the COVID-19 vaccine research, there will be clinical trials nationwide soon.

News

Marion County man arrested after standoff with deputies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 911 caller reported a man was threatening a family and firing a gun at a home near the Ocala International Airport. After several hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault.

News

Help Coming to Rural Food Banks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The money to fund the program was donated by Walmart and will support operational and infrastructure improvements at rural food banks, which often don’t receive the same level of federal assistance as food banks in more urban communities.

News

COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Alachua County

Updated: 2 hours ago
Alachua County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing, which is resulting in longer waits for results. An administrator for the health department in the county said hospitals in the area have been able to manage their capacity as cases continue to rise.

Local

COVID-19 forces changes at the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is changing some of their practices to protect their deputies and the community amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the changes include alternative methods for responding to calls.

Local

COVID-19 cases continue to increase across Alachua County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
Alachua County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 testing, which is resulting in longer waits for results. An administrator for the health department in the county said hospitals in the area have been able to manage their capacity as cases continue to rise.