Virtual meeting scheduled Thursday for discussion of JJ Finley Elementary name change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second of two meetings is set for Thursday on finding a new name for the school previously known as JJ Finley Elementary.

Thursday from 4 to 6 pm, the school board hosts its virtual meeting as they discuss new names. The school was named after a confederate general. The target date for a new name is set for August 4th. An in-person meeting was held earlier this week.

A link to Thursday’s online meeting can be found here.

