Adoption fees waived during “Camp ACAS” pet adoption event

The event will continue on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
By Josh Kimble
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA CO., Fla. (WCJB) - If you’ve been looking for a furry friend to keep you company while you’re stuck at home, one organization in Alachua County is making the process easier this weekend.

The “Camp ACAS” adoption event, hosted by Alachua County Animal Services, began on Friday and will continue Saturday. Adoption fees for all dogs and cats are being waived for the event.

As a health precaution, Animal Services is providing curbside service and allows one family in at a time to view the animals.

“We’ve got a lot of animals,” said Animal Services Director Ed Williams. “We’ve got lots of dogs and lots of cats and lots of kittens that need good homes and so we’re really trying to encourage everyone to come out.”

The event will continue on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

