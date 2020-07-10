Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to discuss police reform

Sheriff Sadie Darnell will give a presentation and discuss police reform with the Alachua County Commission.
By Amber Pellicone
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff Sadie Darnell will give a presentation and discuss police reform with the Alachua County Commission.

She will discuss specifics on what goes on in the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office behind the scenes and cover a range of topics from programs and services offered to use of force policies.

ACSO Public Information Officer, Art Forgey, said the 8 Can’t Wait campaign, which aims to reduce police violence, will be a big topic of discussion.

“Even though its something that’s just coming to the forefront and there’s a lot of people talking about it, its actually something that has been going on for many years here and this gives us a chance to show what are directives are and how we comply with that,” said Forgey.

ACSO hopes this meeting will bring transparency to the commissioners and community in order to have a better understanding of racial discrimination within the criminal justice system.

“This gives a chance to show procedures for code of conduct to social media use to handling calls in the field. It’s kind of a playbook that standardizes our operation so that services provided are the same across county for every type of incident,” Forgey said.

This virtual meeting will take place Friday at 10 am.

The public is invited to participate through Cox Channel 12, Facebook, and the County’s Video on Demand website.

For meeting audio only, call 301-715-8592, and when prompted, use code 670 965 3024.

Click here for more information on how to participate.

