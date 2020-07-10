Alachua County Public Schools releases instructional model option survey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County parents/guardians are being asked to declare which option they are choosing for returning to class.

The school district has released an online survey. Students will have access to three options: first, traditional in-person classes with health and safety measures in place.

Second, is the Alachua Digital Academy which is online but allows for transitioning back to the traditional options.

The third is the Alachua E-School which is an online platform. You can fill out the survey here.

