Advertisement

Alachua County releases community health assessment

Findings show how health issues facing Alachua County residents compare to state averages
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly released community health assessment shows how Alachua County residents compare to the state averages and years past.

Some of the findings, which are recorded over the past decade, included a rise in the child vaccination rates in the county.

Mortality rates for Black and white residents fell between 2014 to 2018. Although a disparity exists between the two groups. The cause of deaths by accidental injuries were high for white residents compared to Black residents during this time period.

Data showed that a higher rate of Black residents died due to heart disease. Researchers also noted similar racial disparities for cancer, stroke and diabetes with in the Black community.

The study also found teen pregnancy saw a downward trend.

For a complete copy of Alachua County’s community health assessment can be found below.

null

null

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

What’s Up with K-Country 7/10/2020

Updated: moments ago

Local

Amazon Prime delivery station still in the works for Gainesville

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Local

GRU presents plan to cut budget

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Local

Alachua County releases community health assessment

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Local

Alachua County Public Schools releases instructional model option survey

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Latest News

Local

Who wants to be Williston’s next city manager?

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Local

Who wants to be Williston’s next city manager?

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday marks the deadline for applicants who want to be Williston’s next city manager.

Local

Amazon Prime delivery station still in the works for Gainesville

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Amazon Logistics signed several leases that would permit the company to open a second delivery station.

Local

Florida Gateway College students can earn degree elementary education

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Florida Gateway College announced students can enroll in a new Bachelor’s of Science degree in elementary education for grades kindergarten to 6th grade.

News

Dream Defenders host community workshop on de-funding Gainesville police

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people joined the Zoom call to offer input on what de-funding looks like in Gainesville