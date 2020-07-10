Alachua County releases community health assessment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A newly released community health assessment shows how Alachua County residents compare to the state averages and years past.

Some of the findings, which are recorded over the past decade, included a rise in the child vaccination rates in the county.

Mortality rates for Black and white residents fell between 2014 to 2018. Although a disparity exists between the two groups. The cause of deaths by accidental injuries were high for white residents compared to Black residents during this time period.

Data showed that a higher rate of Black residents died due to heart disease. Researchers also noted similar racial disparities for cancer, stroke and diabetes with in the Black community.

The study also found teen pregnancy saw a downward trend.

For a complete copy of Alachua County’s community health assessment can be found below.

null null

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.