Amazon Prime delivery station still in the works for Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic won’t be slowing down Amazon’s plans for a new delivery station in Gainesville.

Amazon Logistics signed several leases that would permit the company to open a second delivery station.

The site aims to speed up deliveries for customers in the area. Although, the location has not been determined.

Representatives with Amazon said the the station will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs.

Warehouse workers start at $15 an hour while delivery drivers can make up to $25 an hour.

Back in 2018, Amazon established its first Gainesville delivery station site at the Airport Industrial Park off Northeast 49th Avenue.

