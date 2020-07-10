Advertisement

Amazon Prime delivery station still in the works for Gainesville

Amazon representatives said the station will create hundreds of jobs
Amazon Logistics signed several leases that would permit the company to open a second delivery station in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The pandemic won’t be slowing down Amazon’s plans for a new delivery station in Gainesville.

The site aims to speed up deliveries for customers in the area. Although, the location has not been determined.

Representatives with Amazon said the the station will create hundreds of full and part-time jobs.

Warehouse workers start at $15 an hour while delivery drivers can make up to $25 an hour.

Back in 2018, Amazon established its first Gainesville delivery station site at the Airport Industrial Park off Northeast 49th Avenue.

