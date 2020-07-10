Attorneys terminate representation of former Williston hospital owner accused of fraud and other charges

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Under indictment in federal court, former regional general hospital owner Jorge Perez is now without an attorney to defend him.

On July 9 the attorneys representing Perez filed paperwork terminating their representation for him.

Perez and nine others face charges of health care fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Prosecutors say in running the Williston and three other hospitals, the defendants filed nearly 1.5 billion dollars in fraudulent claims for blood and urine tests.

Perez has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial on August 3.

