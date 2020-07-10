Big change is coming for local law enforcement

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Police reform was a hot topic today in a three-hour Alachua County Commission special meeting.

People from the community and out of state entered public comment asking questions about what's to come for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell addressed a variety of concerns from citizens including body cameras, the possibility of deputies shooting people as they run away and the move to defund police.

This comes after Gainesville Police Pepartment released information on where its department is headed in response to the killing of George Floyd.

It appears some big changes are coming to law enforcement officers in North Central Florida, and some people are in favor.

Darlene called in and said, "I am a realtor but I know hopefully I will come home every day, but nobody as a police officer knows that 100% and I praise them for what they do because I wouldn't want to do it."

But not all of the comments were as supportive.

Chanae said, "Black people are in 3.9 times as likely to be arrested and 8.8 times more likely to be an inmate."

“We have got to stop patting ourselves on the back and stating that we are doing a good job when it is clear that we are not,” she said.

