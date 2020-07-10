Advertisement

Big change is coming for local law enforcement

Police officer rests hand.
Police officer rests hand.(WCJB)
By Nicole Rogers
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Police reform was a hot topic today in a three-hour Alachua County Commission special meeting.

You can watch the meeting here.

People from the community and out of state entered public comment asking questions about what's to come for the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Sadie Darnell addressed a variety of concerns from citizens including body cameras, the possibility of deputies shooting people as they run away and the move to defund police.

This comes after Gainesville Police Pepartment released information on where its department is headed in response to the killing of George Floyd.

You can see the information here.

It appears some big changes are coming to law enforcement officers in North Central Florida, and some people are in favor.

Darlene called in and said, "I am a realtor but I know hopefully I will come home every day, but nobody as a police officer knows that 100% and I praise them for what they do because I wouldn't want to do it."

But not all of the comments were as supportive.

Chanae said, "Black people are in 3.9 times as likely to be arrested and 8.8 times more likely to be an inmate."

“We have got to stop patting ourselves on the back and stating that we are doing a good job when it is clear that we are not,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Solar power industry grows in NCFL, Ocala and Alachua to start providing solar to customers soon - clipped version

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

Gainesville Man arrested for aggravated assault

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Casey Fite
Gainesville Police say 66 year old James Gardner got into an argument with the victim because he was allowing friends to park on SW 37th street.

News

Solar power industry grows in NCFL, Ocala and Alachua to start providing solar to customers soon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julia Laude
In partnership with the Florida Municipal Power Agency and other municipal electric utilities, Ocala and Alachua are creating one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the country.

News

Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to discuss police reform

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to hold a special meeting to discuss police reform.

Latest News

News

Dream Defenders host community workshop on de-funding Gainesville police

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people joined the Zoom call to offer input on what de-funding looks like in Gainesville

News

Owner of world’s smallest dog sues UF’s Small Animal Hospital

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The owner of the world's smallest dog is suing the University of Florida's Small Animal Hospital for the death of her pet.

News

Levy County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing in Williston

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Levy County Health Department hosted a free COVID-19 testing at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston.

News

Alachua County Jail sees new COVID-19 cases

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff's office says one additional inmate, and one additional contract employee, tested positive for the COVID-19.

News

Researchers seeking out volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
If you want to be part of the COVID-19 vaccine research, there will be clinical trials nationwide soon.

News

Marion County man arrested after standoff with deputies

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:21 PM EDT
|
By WCJB Staff
A 911 caller reported a man was threatening a family and firing a gun at a home near the Ocala International Airport. After several hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault.