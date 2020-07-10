Advertisement

FHSAA looks at more ideas for starting fall sports

Classifying schools by ability to start season discussed
An idea for kicking off based on need by school(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -There is still no deviation from the actual plan for Florida’s high school teams to begin practices on July 27th, but an FHSAA Task Force continues to discuss alternatives as COVID-19 cases rise in the state.

One idea that generated some consideration at Thursday’s meeting involves grouping schools according to their level of readiness to begin play, and divide teams into four divisions. Under this scenario, schools would have a September 11th deadline to inform the FHSAA when they could start.

Near the end of the meeting, the Task Force indicated three divisions would be more appropriate, citing their prior recommendation that fall practices begin no earlier than August 10th.

In the first division, schools would begin practices between August 10th and 22nd, while an August 24th to September 5th window would be reserved for another division, and any schools needing more time to determine a path would start practices September 7th, and be placed in a third division.

The hope of this plan is to give programs the opportunity to play as many games as possible and face teams in a similar predicament.

The Task Force is put together to make suggestions, not to implement action. That can only be accomplished by the FHSAA Board of Directors.

