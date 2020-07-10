Associated Press Florida Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Miami bureau is reachable at 305-594-5825. Send daybook items to florida@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Florida and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM President Trump's daily schedule - President Donald Trump departs the White House South Lawn en route to Joint Base Andrews (9:30 AM EDT, in-house pool), arriving at 9:40 AM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Miami, FL (9:50 AM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Miami International Airport at 12:05 PM EDT (pre-credentialed media). He then departs en route to Doral, FL (12:15 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at U.S. Southern Command at 12:30 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), where he receives a briefing (12:35 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool) and delivers remarks (1:40 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool) on SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations. Afterwards, he departs en route to Iglesia Doral Jesus Worship Center (2:05 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 2:10 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), where he participates in a roundtable on Supporting the People of Venezuela (2:15 PM EDT, expanded out-of-town pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM President Trump's daily schedule continued - President Donald Trump in Florida: departs en route to International Airport (3:20 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 3:35 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Fort Lauderdale (3:45 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport at 4:15 PM EDT (pre-credentialed media). He then departs en route to Hillsboro Beach, FL (4:25 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), where he arrives at a private residence (4:55 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool) and participates in a roundtable with supporters (5:30 PM EDT, closed press). Afterwards, he departs en route to Fort Lauderdale (6:35 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 7:05 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Washington, DC (7:15 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at JBA at 9:25 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool). He departs en route to the White House (9:35 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the South Lawn at 9:45 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 12:00 PM Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures - Girls With Impact unveil GenZ ventures tackling coronavirus (COVID-19), Black Lives Matter, and social change, with Girls With Impact CEO Jennifer Openshaw, ThirdLove founder Heidi Zak, and The Female Quotient founder Shelly Zallis. Event also features a virtual graduation with girls from states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, and Washington state

Weblinks: http://girlswithimpact.com/

Contacts: Jo Panzera, Girls With Impact, ops@girlswithimpact.org, 1 917 355 1317

Register: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIqcOugqzwsH9cfbLsL0KrQ_DL5Omm1yghU

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 12:35 PM President Trump visits Florida for briefing on drug trafficking from South America - President Donald Trump visits U.S. Southern Command in Doral, FL, where he receives a briefing (12:35 PM EDT) and delivers remarks (1:40 PM EDT) on SOUTHCOM Enhanced Counternarcotics Operations. Later, he participates in a roundtable on Supporting the People of Venezuela in Doral, FL (2:15 PM EDT) and participates in a roundtable with supporters at Hillsboro Beach, FL (5:30 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.donaldjtrump.com, https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580; Trump for President press, pressoffice@donaldtrump.com;

Trump arrives in Florida at Miami International Airport, 2100 NW 42nd Avenue, Miami (1:35 PM EDT). Please register for media credential by 12:00 PM EDT, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable. Credentials and logistics will be emailed to approved media the day prior to the President's arrival

--------------------

CORPORATE DATA

--------------------

Friday, Jul. 10 10:00 AM Business Update Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=140690&p=irol-calendar, https://twitter.com/CarnivalCruise

Contacts: Beth Roberts, Carnival Corp Investor Relations (US), 1 305 406 5539

--------------------

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 Walt Disney World theme parks begins phased reopening after coronavirus closure - Walt Disney World theme parks begin a phased reopening, having been closed since March as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen today, pending approval from govt officials, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on 15 Jul

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/, https://twitter.com/WaltDisneyWorld

Contacts: Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 1 407 566 6397