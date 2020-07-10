Advertisement

Florida Gateway College students can earn degree elementary education

College administrators began the application progress for the state department of education in 2018
Florida Gateway College announced students can enroll in a new Bachelor’s of Science degree in elementary education for grades kindergarten to 6th grade.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A community college in North Central Florida will offer a new degree program for students come fall.

The new curriculum aims to address a shortage of elementary school teachers. Five school superintendents in the Florida Gateway College district observed the trend over the past couple of years.

“We hope this new degree program will allow students to complete a degree without having to leave the area and then find employment in our North Florida community,” said Dr. Lawrence Barrett, FGC President.

College administrators began the application progress for the state department of education back in 2018. The proposal was officially approved in June.

Now, FGC students will have the opportunity to earn the two-year degree with a focus on STEM fields. The degree will also have an endorsement for reading and English for speakers of other languages (ESOL).

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, students will access the course through a combination of in-person traditional classes, hybrid and online classes.

The community college will also host a one-stop enrollment day event starting on July 16 through July 17, so students can complete the entire enrollment process in a day.

