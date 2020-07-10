Florida sea turtle treated for ‘bubble butt’

SANIBEL, Fla. (WZVN) - An adult female loggerhead sea turtle was admitted to a wildlife clinic Wednesday to be treated for a condition widely referred to as 'bubble butt.'

The 215-pound turtle was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. (CROW) in Sanibel after being found floating with her back-end sticking up in the water.

But ‘bubble butt’ has long left wildlife experts baffled — veterinarians have not yet been able to find the cause of the condition.

The topsy-turvy turtle was given fluid support through an IV and has had a visible improvement in mood, CROW said.

She now appears to be floating normally in a shallow tank, but will continue to be monitored and cared for by CROW staff.

Loggerhead sea turtles are the largest of all hard-shelled turtles in existence, according to CROW.

If you find a sea turtle in distress, please immediately contact FWC at 888-404-FWCC (888-404-3922) or CROW at (239) 472-3644 ext. #222.

