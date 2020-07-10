Gainesville Man arrested for aggravated assault

Gainesville Police say 66 year old James Gardner got into an argument with the victim because he was allowing friends to park on SW 37th street.

The arrest report shows Gardner banged on the victims door with the ax handle and beat the man and his dog when they answered.

The victim fought back, and Gardner pulled out a handgun and the two fought until another neighbor broke up the fight.

Gardner is charged with aggravated assault and battery. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail on a 265,000 Dollar bond.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.

