Governor DeSantis says there is ‘no risk’ in schools reopening

In a press conference, he said there should be no concern because kids are at low-risk of catching the virus
In a press conference, he addressed recent COVID-19 increases as well as testing and reopening of schools.
In a press conference, he addressed recent COVID-19 increases as well as testing and reopening of schools.
By Claudia Bellofatto
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the reopening of schools today at a press conference in Orlando. He also addressed the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases and updates on testing.

The governor says he believes there is enough evidence to show children are at low risk of catching and spreading the virus, comparing the pandemic to the swine flu.

“I don’t think there is anybody who can make an argument that this is especially risky for kids. For whatever reason, if you look at the H1-N1, that was definitely more risky for kids than the COVID-19,” he said.

DeSantis mentioned that kids being out of school has several negative impacts that he believes can be solved when they return.

He also applauded the state’s efforts to fight the pandemic and keep up with the overwhelming number of tests.

“The testing overall is obviously very robust. We got back today a reported 95,000 tests results in the state of Florida. If you go back to the beginning of the pandemic, our country wasn’t even doing 95,000 a day.”

Desantis also voiced his support for reopening schools, saying that he believes there is enough evidence that children are still at low risk of catching and spreading the virus.

