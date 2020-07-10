Advertisement

Governor DeSantis shows support on reopening schools

Published: Jul. 10, 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the reopening of schools today during a press conference in Orlando.

He addressed the state’s rise in COVID-19 cases, schools reopening and applauded the state’s efforts in keeping up with the overwhelming number of tests being done.

The governor says he believes there is enough evidence to show children are at low risk of catching and spreading the virus, comparing it to the severity of the past swine flu.

“I don’t think there is anybody who can make an argument that this is especially risky for kids. For whatever reason, if you look at the H1-N1, that was definitely more risky for kids than the COVID-19,” he said.

He also applauded the state’s efforts to fight the pandemic and keep up with the overwhelming number of tests.

