Advertisement

GRU presents plan to cut budget

GRU sign
GRU sign(WCJB)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GRU is predicting a budget shortfall of $7 million and puts the blame on the pandemic, but they say they are not planning to raise rates.

On Thursday, GRU’s general manager presented a plan to the utility advisory board to cut the utilities budget.

The plan includes using money from contingency reserves, holding off on paying down debt, and reducing expenses.

“We will be freezing 13 positions, most of those management, that are in the budget. We won’t re-hire for those positions. We’re taking a bunch of expenses that include travel and training and we’re going down to bare bones minimum on that. We’re cutting almost to the bone any take home vehicles.” GRU general manager, Ed Bielarski said.

The plan does not include reducing the more than 38 million dollars in the general transfer fund to the City of Gainesville.

City commissioners will consider the plan at Monday’s 5 p.m. commission meeting.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dream Defenders host community workshop on de-funding Gainesville police

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
More than 100 people joined the Zoom call to offer input on what de-funding looks like in Gainesville

Local

Alachua County Public Schools releases instructional model option survey

Updated: 1 hours ago
Parents and Guardians in Alachua County can fill out a survey where they can show which instructional model they prefer for their kids.

Local

Attorneys terminate representation of former Williston hospital owner accused of fraud and other charges

Updated: 2 hours ago
The attorneys who were going to represent former Williston hospital owner Jorge Perez have withdrawn from his case.

Local

Lake City family offers $2,000 reward for missing dog

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Claudia Bellofatto
The Lake City family noticed their dog was missing on July 4th and believe someone may have taken him, offering a $2,000 reward for his return.

Latest News

News

Owner of world’s smallest dog sues UF’s Small Animal Hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The owner of the world's smallest dog is suing the University of Florida's Small Animal Hospital for the death of her pet.

Local

UF International Students must take at least one on-campus class or face possible deportation

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Landon Harrar
The Dean of UF's International Center is working to make sure all international students have at least one class they will attend physically to avoid any possible deportations.

News

Levy County Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing in Williston

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Levy County Health Department hosted a free COVID-19 testing at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Williston.

News

Alachua County Jail sees new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
The Alachua County Sheriff's office says one additional inmate, and one additional contract employee, tested positive for the COVID-19.

News

Researchers seeking out volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
If you want to be part of the COVID-19 vaccine research, there will be clinical trials nationwide soon.

News

Marion County man arrested after standoff with deputies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A 911 caller reported a man was threatening a family and firing a gun at a home near the Ocala International Airport. After several hours of negotiations, he surrendered and was charged with aggravated assault.