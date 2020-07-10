GRU presents plan to cut budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GRU is predicting a budget shortfall of $7 million and puts the blame on the pandemic, but they say they are not planning to raise rates.

On Thursday, GRU’s general manager presented a plan to the utility advisory board to cut the utilities budget.

The plan includes using money from contingency reserves, holding off on paying down debt, and reducing expenses.

“We will be freezing 13 positions, most of those management, that are in the budget. We won’t re-hire for those positions. We’re taking a bunch of expenses that include travel and training and we’re going down to bare bones minimum on that. We’re cutting almost to the bone any take home vehicles.” GRU general manager, Ed Bielarski said.

The plan does not include reducing the more than 38 million dollars in the general transfer fund to the City of Gainesville.

City commissioners will consider the plan at Monday’s 5 p.m. commission meeting.

