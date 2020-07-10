“Kickball with the Cops” held in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Kids in the town of Archer had the chance to play kickball Friday morning, but not with their usual teammates.

Deputies from the Alachua County Sheriff's Office came out to Wilson Robinson Park to participate in "Kickball with the Cops." Since many of the deputies are school resource officers, the event was a way for the kids and officers to reconnect after the school year was canceled.

"Our school resource deputies are missing the children, the children are missing us and this is going to provide us a great opportunity to get out on the clay, have some fun and connect," said Major Latrell Simmons.

Deputies at the game said they’d like to see the idea grow and do more events like this in towns around Alachua County.

