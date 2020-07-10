Lake City family offers $2,000 reward for missing dog

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Lake City is asking for help in finding their dog … and they’re willing to pay thousands of dollars for his return. The Taylor family noticed their dog, Bo, was missing on July 4th and they haven’t stopped looking for him since. Now, they’re offering $2,000 to anyone who can find him and bring him back home.

It may sound like an expensive effort, but for the Taylor family, it was a no-brainer. After 9 years with Bo, the Taylors say he has become a member of the family. They say he has never run away from home and is always close by, so they suspect someone may have taken him.

So, with posters around town and posts on social media, they’re clinging on to the hope that someone will return him … no questions asked.

“We would like to have him back,” Spencer Taylor said, “If someone out there has got him, you know, we really appreciate you taking care of him. Hopefully, the intentions were good. Bring him on back and get your reward and we will gladly pay it.”

The Taylors say Bo is desensitized to things like the fireworks they had him around on July 4th, so they don’t believe that was the issue. However, Bo didn’t have a dog tag, so they’re hoping someone will see the posters, posts, and maybe even this story … and give them the call they’ve been waiting for.

