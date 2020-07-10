Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-SCI-VISITING-COMET

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope bearing that name in March. The celestial snowball swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across. It will be visible until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PROTEST ALTERCATION

Police investigate altercation between diner and protester

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, are reviewing videos of a physical confrontation between racial injustice protesters and diners in the rooftop bar of the recently reopened St. Pete Pier. The group created a scene by entering the restaurant, drumming loudly and chanting about mistreatment of Black people by police. A diner told police Thursday night that a protester’s bicycle hit his wife, and that when he objected, the protester punched him. But a protest organizer said the diner hurled racial insults and swung at one of them, at which point he hit back. St. Petersburg Police say no arrests have been made.

FATAL NEIGHBOR DISPUTE

Police: Dog at center of deadly Florida dispute euthanized

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the dog at the center of a neighborhood dispute that left three people dead has been euthanized. Roxy, a female mastiff was surrendered to authorities and put down on Wednesday. The shooting happened Monday in Port St. Lucie following a dispute between neighbors that began with a dog fight in March. Police say 82-year-old Ronald Delserro fatally shot 11-year-old Harper Hansman and her 55-year-old father Guy Hansman before being killed in a standoff with police. The dispute began in March when Hansman's wife was bitten by Delserro's dog, which was eventually declared a dangerous dog by the county.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA

Florida reports highest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is marking another grim milestone as health officials report 120 new deaths from the coronavirus — the highest one-day jump yet amid a surge in new infections. The number of deaths announced Thursday was the highest since the 113 reported in early May. The cumulative death toll has now surpassed 4,000 as new infections climbed by nearly 9,000 to more than 229,000. Meanwhile, the number of new jobless claims in Florida continues falling — dipping to more than 67,000 last week — amid fresh worries that the ranks of the unemployed could again swell as restaurants and other establishments re-close to stave off new infections.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FANTASY FEST

Fantasy Fest in Florida Keys canceled because of coronavirus

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The risk of coronavirus transmission has prompted organizers in the Florida Keys to cancel this year’s Fantasy Fest. Key West’s annual masking and costuming festival had been scheduled for October, but festival director Nadene Grossman Orr said Thursday that the 41st edition will not be staged. The festival was developed in 1979 to bolster off-season business in the tourism-based economy. It grew to generate some $30 million in annual revenues for the Florida Keys island chain. The island chain reopened to visitors June 1 after being closed to nonresidents for some 10 weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA

US Supreme Court asked to lift stay on Florida felon voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Voting rights advocates are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to lift a stay on a federal judge's ruling that allowed Florida felons to regain the right to vote, regardless of unpaid fines and other financial obligations. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals last week granted a request from Florida's governor to review a May ruling that was deeply critical of how Florida has set up road blocks for hundreds of thousands of felons seeking access to the ballot box. The appellate court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for Aug. 18, the same day as Florida’s primary.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TELEVISION STATION

9 employees of Miami TV station test positive for COVID-19

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Nine employees of a Miami-area television station have tested positive for COVID-19. WPLG announced on Wednesday that the station is taking every precaution, including the testing of 147 employees and their family members this week. Many of the station’s employees are quarantined at home, including news anchor Nicole Perez and her reporter husband Roy Ramos, and anchor Louis Aguirre, who all tested positive. Perez told the station that she’s feeling cold-like symptoms and has felt run-down. She says she's more concerned about her husband, whose symptoms have been far worse.

AP-US-TRUMP-HURRICANE-DORIAN

Watchdog details storm of political pressure in Sharpiegate

An inspector general report details the political pressure from the White House and Department of Commerce in what later became known as Sharpiegate. Thursday's 115-page report details what the weather chief called “crazy” middle-of-the-night texts, calls and emails from political officials to get the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to criticize the Birmingham weather office. The Alabama weather office had told residents in a tweet they were safe from Hurricane Dorian just 10 minutes after President Trump tweeted they could get hit hard. Dorian hit 600 miles away. The inspector general said the political pressure could undermine public trust in weather warnings.

BC-US-ELECTION-2020-TRUMP

Trump's reelection campaign gets a reboot as virus persists

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign will take baby steps back out onto the road in the coming days after a multiweek hiatus. The break came amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across much of the nation and after the debacle of his planned comeback in Oklahoma. Trump is facing a deficit in the polls and is eager to send a signal that normal life can resume despite a rampaging virus that has killed more than 130,000 Americans. He'll be holding his first in-person fundraiser in a month on Friday in Florida and then making another try at a rally on Saturday, this time in New Hampshire.

POLICE CHIEF REMOVED-FLORIDA

Ft. Lauderdale police chief removed amid protest criticism

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The police chief in Fort Lauderdale has been removed from office as the agency has come under criticism for tactics during racial injustice protests. Fort Lauderdale police spokesman Maj. Frank Sousa said Thursday the decision was made by the city’s manager. It was not immediately clear why Rick Maglione is being replaced as the department's leader. Maglione had served as chief since 2016. The department recently has come under criticism for officers’ tactics during racial injustice protests, including a video showing officers laughing while firing rubber bullets into a crowd. Taking over as chief on an interim basis is Karen Dietrich, who was the assistant chief. Maglione will remain with the department.