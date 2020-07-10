Advertisement

Marion and Alachua counties seek triple digit COVID-19 case increases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida counties are seeing large increases in COVID-19 cases.

Marion and Alachua counties have seen increases with over 100 cases from Thursday to Friday.

On Thursday Marion County had 1,162 cases. Those numbers increased by 145 cases and there are now 1,307 cases in the county.

In Alachua County on Thursday, there were 1,871 cases on Thursday. Those numbers jumped by 107 and now there are 1,978 cases.

You can see the full COVID-19 cases, county by county right here.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

UF releases fall semester re-opening plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Florida released its COVID-19 adjusted re-opening plan.

News

Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to discuss police reform

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to hold a special meeting to discuss police reform.

Local

Florida Gateway College students can earn degree elementary education

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

What’s Up with K-Country 7/10/2020

Updated: 7 hours ago

Latest News

Local

Amazon Prime delivery station still in the works for Gainesville

Updated: 7 hours ago

Local

GRU presents plan to cut budget

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Alachua County releases community health assessment

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Alachua County Public Schools releases instructional model option survey

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Who wants to be Williston’s next city manager?

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Who wants to be Williston’s next city manager?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
Friday marks the deadline for applicants who want to be Williston’s next city manager.