Marion and Alachua counties seek triple digit COVID-19 case increases

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two North Central Florida counties are seeing large increases in COVID-19 cases.

Marion and Alachua counties have seen increases with over 100 cases from Thursday to Friday.

On Thursday Marion County had 1,162 cases. Those numbers increased by 145 cases and there are now 1,307 cases in the county.

In Alachua County on Thursday, there were 1,871 cases on Thursday. Those numbers jumped by 107 and now there are 1,978 cases.

You can see the full COVID-19 cases, county by county right here.

