UF releases fall semester re-opening plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida has created its plan to re-open campus for the fall semester. Classes are set to start on August 31 and final exams are slated for December 18.

There will be some changes to in-class formats. Students who registered for fall classes in February won’t need to re-register, but they might have to adjust their schedules to allow for physical distancing.

Some in-person classes will be smaller to allow for physical distancing and some classes will be held outdoors.

There will also be more online classes.

About 35% of classes will follow a hybrid model, combining in-person and online classes.

Students will engage with their instructors online and if COVID-19 rates decline, some classes could go to a face-to-face format.

UF expects student facilities like the gyms, residence halls, libraries, and dining halls to re-open. Face coverings will be required. Students are encouraged to stay home when sick and wash their hands. These facilities will also go through enhanced cleanings.

Students will also go through COVID-19 screenings and will have access to testing.

Students who think they might have COVID-19 will be taken care of in a separate section of the UF student clinics. There will be designated staff members with personal protective equipment (PPE) that will be assigned to those areas. Telehealth visits will also be encouraged.

Greek organizations, clubs, and intramural sports will also have to follow new guidelines. Student organizations that wish to start again in the fall will have to submit their own COVID-19 adjustment plans that show an understanding of maintaining a healthy campus.

UF says the plan is flexible and it will allow for changes. You can read the full re-opening plan here.

