Who wants to be Williston’s next city manager?

The new city manager would oversee a staff of 50 city workers
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:41 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Friday marks the deadline for applicants who want to be Williston’s next city manager.

Previous city manager Scott Lippman stepped down from the position to become the CEO of Career Source North Central Florida. The career move after the shut down of Career Source due to a mismanagement of funds.

The job starts at $65,000 with benefits.

The new city manager would oversee a staff of 50 city workers and a budget of $13 million.

