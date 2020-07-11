Advertisement

100 Black Men organization comes to Gainesville

Two Gainesville men are chartering the organization to empower young black men in the area.
By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Calls for change in black communities in our area have been marked by events like protests and workshops meant to educate people. Now two men are hearing that call and turning it into action. It's meant to inspire and mentor young black men.

A founder said, “So the black men of Gainesville, we are seizing the time.” For co-founders, Jamar Hebert and Matt Bowman now is the time to make a difference.” Our motto is what they see is what they’ll be.

By chartering a Gainesville chapter of 100 black men. What the duo wants to see is collaboration and mentorship that uplifts young black men in the community.

Co-founder Jamar Hebert said, "We're at a pivotal point in our nation where individuals are starting to recognize the significance and importance of Black America and the contributions of African Americans, so we think and feel again it's important to bring the next generation forward."

As a father and husband, Bowman says it's important to invest in the black community. "Our young black male are really the heart and cornerstone of our community." That starts with creating a connection. "It's great that we're here at the Martin Luther King Center in East Gainesville, it is a bridge to the community."

Bowman adds that when it comes to timing, things have aligned perfectly. "There's no better time than now, I would say that we should've done this years ago but this national conversation that has come up as a result of things going on around the nation, really around the world, make it so important that Gainesville stand up. Gainesville stand up, and Gainesville be counted."

100 Black Men of Greater Florida Gainesville is holding an interest meeting tomorrow morning for prospective members. Despite the required masks and social distancing, the founders hope to truly connect with people who are ready to be the change they want to see in the community.

Check out their information here.

