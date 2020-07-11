Advertisement

Columbia County crash leaves one dead

Motorist dies in Columbia County crash.
Motorist dies in Columbia County crash.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:50 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash yesterday in Columbia County.

State troopers say a car was on SW Mary Ethel Lane approaching Bascom Norris Drive just before noon.

Troopers say the driver "violated the right of way" of the motorcyclist.

The two vehicles collided.

The 76-year-old man driving the motorcycle was killed.

The other driver was not injured.

