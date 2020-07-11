Columbia County crash leaves one dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash yesterday in Columbia County.

State troopers say a car was on SW Mary Ethel Lane approaching Bascom Norris Drive just before noon.

Troopers say the driver "violated the right of way" of the motorcyclist.

The two vehicles collided.

The 76-year-old man driving the motorcycle was killed.

The other driver was not injured.

