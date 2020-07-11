Commissioner David Moore tests negative for COVID-19

Marion County District One Commissioner David Moore got his test results back, and he does not have COVID-19.

Moore was self isolating until the results came in. He was exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus at Grandview Baptist Church where he is also a pastor.

The church on Baseline Road in Ocala underwent deep cleaning and sanitization this week and services will resume in person this weekend.

Moore is currently running for Marion County Property Appraiser. MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -

