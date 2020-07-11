Advertisement

Community-wide effort leads to cleaner streets in Cross City

By Dylan Lyons
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County residents banded together for the first time to beautify their streets. It started with a simple Facebook post from Brenda Royal, the city clerk for Cross City.

"I think we all have to take pride in our community, and we shouldn't leave it up to someone else to do it," said Royal. "It's time to step up and be the example we want to see in our community. I think it is great for our children to see the importance of not littering."

A group of about 50 people ranging from young to old put on some gloves, grabbed a trash bag, and got to work. The Vice Mayor of the city, Jovante Teague, said the support for this clean up shows what makes this small town so unique.

"It really shows that in this world full of chaos, that there are people who still care about one common goal, and that is making the places they live and work in a better and beautiful place," said Teague.

Royal said even though she planned the event, the entire community deserves credit.

"It's my vision, but they brought it to life for me today. I believe that it is just going to have a ripple effect throughout our whole community and other communities around here," said Royal.

Teague said he hopes this event motivates people to do their part to keep Cross City clean.

"That's the goal that we hope gets accomplished," said Teague.

Royal said she is so happy with the turnout and has one word to describe how she is feeling.

"I'm just completely humbled," said Royal.

After the cleanup was over, everyone gathered around the trash they collected to remind people to keep "Cross City Clean."

Royal said they have enough supplies to clean up these streets at least once a month for the next six or seven months. They already have future sponsors lined up in case they run out of supplies.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

