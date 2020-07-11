Family finds dog thanks to TV20 and good samaritan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Call it the power of communication.

A missing family pet so beloved by a family that they offered a two thousand dollar reward has been found by a TV20 News viewer.

The Taylor family tells us their dog, Bo, was found by a man a few miles away from their home.

They say the man saw the story on TV20 and on facebook.

When he was found Bo was covered in sand spurs and was very hungry but overall safe.

Bo is a trained emotional support dog.

