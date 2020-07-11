Advertisement

Family finds dog thanks to TV20 and good samaritan

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Call it the power of communication.

A missing family pet so beloved by a family that they offered a two thousand dollar reward has been found by a TV20 News viewer.

The Taylor family tells us their dog, Bo, was found by a man a few miles away from their home.

They say the man saw the story on TV20 and on facebook.

When he was found Bo was covered in sand spurs and was very hungry but overall safe.

Bo is a trained emotional support dog.

Copyright 2020 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marion County man drives van into church and sets it on fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at Queen of Peace Catholic Church on Southwest Highway 200 right now.

News

Columbia County crash leaves one dead

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff
A motorcyclist was killed in a two vehicle crash yesterday in Columbia County.

News

100 Black Men organization comes to Gainesville

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Ruelle Fludd
Two Gainesville men are chartering the organization to empower young black men in the Gainesville area.

News

Suwannee County Correctional Employee arrested after hiding her boyfriend from police

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
24 YEAR OLD CYNTHIA MASH KNEW HER BOYFRIEND VIOLATED PAROLE AND WAS WANTED BY POLICE BUT INSTEAD PROVIDED HIM SHELTER.

Latest News

News

Commissioner David Moore tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
THE CHURCH ON BASELINE ROAD IN OCALA UNDERWENT DEEP CLEANING AND SANITIZATION THIS WEEK AND SERVICES WILL RESUME IN PERSON THIS WEEKEND.

News

Solar power industry grows in NCFL, Ocala and Alachua to start providing solar to customers soon - clipped version

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Gainesville Man arrested for aggravated assault

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Casey Fite
Gainesville Police say 66 year old James Gardner got into an argument with the victim because he was allowing friends to park on SW 37th street.

News

Big change is coming for local law enforcement

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nicole Rogers
Police reform was a hot topic today in a three-hour Alachua County Commission special meeting.

News

Solar power industry grows in NCFL, Ocala and Alachua to start providing solar to customers soon

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Julia Laude
In partnership with the Florida Municipal Power Agency and other municipal electric utilities, Ocala and Alachua are creating one of the largest municipal-backed solar projects in the country.

News

Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to discuss police reform

Updated: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:56 AM EDT
|
By Amber Pellicone
Alachua County Commissioners and Sheriff to hold a special meeting to discuss police reform.