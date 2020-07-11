Associated Press Florida Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 11:59 AM SpaceX rocket launch for internet-satellite megaconstellation - SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch, carrying the 10th batch of Starlink satellites, 57 in total, for the company's internet satellite constellation system and two spacecraft from Spaceflight customer BlackSky. Launch delayed from late June

Location: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Cape Canaveral, FL

Weblinks: http://www.spacex.com, https://twitter.com/SpaceX

Contacts: SpaceX media, media@spacex.com, 1 310 363 6000

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 Walt Disney World theme parks begins phased reopening after coronavirus closure - Walt Disney World theme parks begin phased reopening, having been closed since March as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The Magic Kingdom Park and Disney's Animal Kingdom are scheduled to reopen today, pending approval from govt officials, followed by EPCOT and Disney's Hollywood Studios on 15 Jul * The parks are reopening despite a surge in coronavirus cases in Florida

Location: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, FL

Weblinks: https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/, https://twitter.com/WaltDisneyWorld

Contacts: Walt Disney World Resort Public Relations, 1 407 566 6397