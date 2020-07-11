Florida News Digest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up in Florida. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed to the AP-Miami bureau at 305-594-5825 or miami@ap.org. Ian Mader is the news editor and can be reached at imader@ap.org. Terry Spencer is on the desk and can be reached at tspencer@ap.org. A reminder this information is not for publication or broadcast, and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories and digests will keep you up to date. All times are Eastern. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida’s coronavirus death rate rose again Saturday, setting a one-week record of nearly 500 fatalities that is about 80 more that the previous seven-day high set in early May. The state health department reported 96 new deaths, bringing the total for the week to 496 or an average of nearly 71 per day. Three weeks ago, Florida’s seven-day average for deaths stood at 30 before it began creeping up and then exploded in recent days, as a record 120 deaths were reported Thursday and another 92 on Friday. By Terry Spencer and Tamara Lush. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” has reopened after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. By Tamara Lush and Mike Schneider. SENT: 500 words, photos.

NEW YORK — A long-expected upturn in U.S. coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic. The number of deaths per day from the virus had been falling for months, and even remained down as states like Florida and Texas saw explosions in cases and hospitalizations — and reported daily U.S. infections broke records several times in recent days. By Mike Stobbe and Nicky Forster. SENT: 1,060 words, photos.

HOMELESSNESS-ARRESTS OCALA — Homeless people in Ocala are accumulating thousands of dollars in fines and spending weeks in jail because they have nowhere to lawfully sleep. The city faces a federal class-action lawsuit designed to end a city crackdown that has sent at least 200 homeless people to jail in the last two years. By Karina Elwood, The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism. SENT: 1,370 words, photos.

When the University of Florida shifted online almost overnight in March because of COVID-19, biology major Aneesah Melaram knew her lab and campus experience would be much different. “It was awful... . I do way better with in-person lectures,” said the 19-year-old rising sophomore from Port St. Lucie about online classes. But while she said she’s excited to possibly return to Gainesville and a sense of normalcy in the classroom next month, she can’t shake the feeling that not all 50,000 students will follow social-distancing rules or even wear masks. Gainesville Sun.

high school students Jonathon Walker and Alex Johnson have been developing a device that turns text into braille for some time and now they’re working with a law firm to get a patent for it. When the students first won the science fair in Pensacola several months back, the braille system was a mere prototype. It was too large in size for portable use and still had some cleaning up for it to be applicable in society. Those days are now over. After working for several months to improve their device, Walker and Johnson were able to shrink the size dramatically, but not hinder its performance. The cells they were using inside the device were about 30 centimeters in diameter and the improved device is using cells that are 10 centimeters in size. Panama City News Herald.

FLORIDA CHURCH ATTACK — A driver plowed into a Florida church and then set it on fire as parishioners prepared for mass Saturday, but no one was hurt, authorities said. A potential suspect is in custody.

INTRUDERS SHOT — Two men were killed and another was wounded while breaking into a Florida home early Friday morning.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are expected to hit the practice floors at the Disney complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida for the first time Saturday. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.