Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus. The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve" of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged. Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 93 more deaths as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected. Florida's rate of deaths per day is approaching what it saw in its deadliest period, in May. More than 4,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Florida so far, and the state's total caseload tops 240,000. A doctor's group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require mask-wearing in public statewide. The Republican, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has resisted that, saying local governments must decide what's best.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. The president intervened in extraordinary fashion Friday in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct. The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016. The action underscores the president’s lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is part of a continuing effort to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset.