Here is the latest Florida news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve" of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged. Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 93 more deaths as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected. Florida's rate of deaths per day is approaching what it saw in its deadliest period, in May. More than 4,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Florida so far, and the state's total caseload tops 240,000. A doctor's group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require mask-wearing in public statewide. The Republican, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has resisted that, saying local governments must decide what's best.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. Stone told The Associated Press that Trump called Friday to inform him he would commute his prison sentence for crimes related to the Russia probe. The White House later confirmed the commuting of the sentence in a statement, saying Stone was a victim of the Russia “hoax.” The move comes just days before Stone was set to report to prison for a three-year term. He was convicted of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than two dozen charging stations are set to be installed along Florida’s busiest roadways, paid for by the state’s share of a U.S. government settlement with Volkswagen after the German automaker violated the country’s car emission standards. During a Friday news conference at a service plaza along the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be spending $8.6 million of Florida’s $166 million settlement on the charging stations. In all, the state expects to spend $25 million for charging stations as part of a program that state officials said is intended to strengthen Florida’s electric vehicle infrastructure.