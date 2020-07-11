Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-DISNEY

Disney World to reopen as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “The Most Magical Place on Earth” is reopening after nearly four months with new rules in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom are reopening Saturday, while Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will follow four days later. All of Disney’s Orlando parks closed in mid-March in an effort to stop the virus’s spread. Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando closed around the same time but reopened several weeks ago after instituting similar rules to protect employees and customers from the virus. The reopening comes as a huge surge of Floridians have tested positive for the new coronavirus in recent weeks.

Florida's curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases

MIAMI (AP) — Florida appeared to be successfully “flattening the curve" of new coronavirus cases in the spring after its bars, gyms and beaches closed. But two months after businesses began reopening, the state is facing an alarming surge in COVID-19. On Thursday, officials reported 120 deaths in one day, the highest number since the previous record of 113 in early May. Hospitals in June and July have seen their numbers of coronavirus patients triple, with new patients outpacing those being discharged. Hospital networks are scrambling to hire more health care workers to expand their COVID units and some have said they would again halt or reduce nonemergency procedures to free up space.

Florida reports 93 virus deaths, 11,433 infected in 1 day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida reported 93 more deaths as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The state’s total caseload grew by another 11,433 people infected. Florida's rate of deaths per day is approaching what it saw in its deadliest period, in May. More than 4,100 people with COVID-19 have died in Florida so far, and the state's total caseload tops 240,000. A doctor's group, Physicians for Social Responsibility, wants Gov. Ron DeSantis to require mask-wearing in public statewide. The Republican, following the lead of President Donald Trump, has resisted that, saying local governments must decide what's best.

Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has commuted the prison sentence of his longtime friend Roger Stone. The president intervened in extraordinary fashion Friday in a criminal case that was central to the Russia investigation and that concerned the president's own conduct. The move came just days before Stone was to begin serving a 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing the House investigation into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia in 2016. The action underscores the president’s lingering rage over special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and is part of a continuing effort to rewrite the narrative of a probe that has shadowed the White House from the outset.

Florida to install charging stations for electric vehicles

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — More than two dozen charging stations are set to be installed along Florida’s busiest roadways, paid for by the state’s share of a U.S. government settlement with Volkswagen after the German automaker violated the country’s car emission standards. During a Friday news conference at a service plaza along the Florida Turnpike in Orlando, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state would be spending $8.6 million of Florida’s $166 million settlement on the charging stations. In all, the state expects to spend $25 million for charging stations as part of a program that state officials said is intended to strengthen Florida’s electric vehicle infrastructure.

Ethics panel clears Rep. Gaetz in lease for district office

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Office of Congressional Ethics has ended a preliminary investigation without taking action against a Florida congressman who is paying a former legal client and donor $5,000 a month to rent space for his district office. The independent office found insufficient evidence to continue the case against GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who was accused of a possible violation of House rules that say lawmakers should not lease from people with whom they have had a professional or legal relationship. Gaetz has been leasing space from Collier Merrill, a Pensacola real estate developer under an arrangement Gaetz said was approved by House officials.

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A newly discovered comet is streaking past Earth, providing a stunning nighttime show after buzzing the sun and expanding its tail. Comet Neowise was spotted by the NASA space telescope bearing that name in March. The celestial snowball swept within Mercury's orbit a week ago. Its close proximity to the sun caused dust and gas to burn off its surface and create an even bigger debris tail. NASA says the comet is about 3 miles across. It will be visible across the Northern Hemisphere until mid-August, when it heads back toward the outer solar system.

Police investigate altercation between diner and protester

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Police in St. Petersburg, Florida, are reviewing videos of a physical confrontation between racial injustice protesters and diners in the rooftop bar of the recently reopened St. Pete Pier. The group created a scene by entering the restaurant, drumming loudly and chanting about mistreatment of Black people by police. A diner told police Thursday night that a protester’s bicycle hit his wife, and that when he objected, the protester punched him. But a protest organizer said the diner hurled racial insults and swung at one of them, at which point he hit back. St. Petersburg Police say no arrests have been made.

Sheriff: Man called 911, threatened to kill kids at party

YULEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old Florida man is accused of calling 911 and threatening to kill people attending a house party. Nassau County Sheriff's deputies went to the home on Thursday night after they say he threatened to shoot up the party and “kill a bunch of children." An arrest report says it turns out Schuler was in an upstairs bedroom at the home where the party was taking place. Deputies say he was extremely intoxicated. Schuler was charged with making threats to kill and misuse of the 911 system. Jail records don't list a lawyer for him.

Police: Dog at center of deadly Florida dispute euthanized

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the dog at the center of a neighborhood dispute that left three people dead has been euthanized. Roxy, a female mastiff was surrendered to authorities and put down on Wednesday. The shooting happened Monday in Port St. Lucie following a dispute between neighbors that began with a dog fight in March. Police say 82-year-old Ronald Delserro fatally shot 11-year-old Harper Hansman and her 55-year-old father Guy Hansman before being killed in a standoff with police. The dispute began in March when Hansman's wife was bitten by Delserro's dog, which was eventually declared a dangerous dog by the county.