Columbia County, Fla. (WCJB) -There is no rest for the weary.

The Florida Department of Transportation is in the process of demolishing and rebuilding both rest areas on I-10 west of Columbia County.

So far one is down.

The department will build larger rest areas in their place.

The nearly $26-million project is expected to be completed in 2022.

